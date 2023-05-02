(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Garrison Ortiz, who has served as the Chair of the Board of Pueblo County Commissioners since 2017, resigned his position on Tuesday, May 2, and will be stepping in as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo.

According to a press release from CSU Pueblo and the Board of Commissioners, Ortiz will begin his duties with CSU on June 1, 2023. Juanita Pena has served in a dual appointment as CFO and University Controller since October 2021 and is expected to continue in the role of Controller beginning June 1.

Meg Brewer, who has served as the University’s Budget Director for more than 20 years, will step into a new role as Executive in Charge of Business Financial Services (BFS), and will serve as the point of contact for all day-to-day operations of university finances as Ortiz transitions into his new role.

“CSU Pueblo owes a sincere thanks to Juanita Pena for her work in BFS this past 18 months. As our controller, she has allowed us to develop new processes for internal and external audits, ensured that accounts receivable were well managed, and allowed us the opportunity to identify a new strategic direction we are confident will flourish under the leadership of Commissioner Ortiz,” said CSU Pueblo President Dr. Timothy Mottet. “Additionally, I am incredibly grateful to Meg Brewer for her steady and continued leadership in BFS; she is one of our most stellar employees, and the university will benefit from Meg’s two decades of experience.”

The search for CSU Pueblo’s next CFO was chaired by Dr. Paul Plinske, Athletic Director and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships.

“Garrison will be a tremendous asset to CSU Pueblo as our new Chief Financial Officer. He is a trusted professional with strong connections to the Pueblo community and beyond. He will have an instrumental role in helping CSU Pueblo become the people’s university. He is a great hire for CSU Pueblo and President Mottet,” Dr. Plinske stated.

Ortiz’s final term as County Commissioner has been marked by several hallmark projects that broke ground in October of 2022, states the press release. Pueblo County will be constructing the first net-zero energy detention facility in the nation at a $140 million construction cost.

The project will be paired with a $40 million boulevard extension that will include two electric vehicle charging plazas, spur an estimated $32 million per year in economic development, and is planned to be the longest road in the world bonded with recycled plastics. The residential and commercial development impacts of both projects are forecasted to be equal to 4.2% of Pueblo County’s total economy.

“I’m honored to have served Pueblo County for the past seven years,” Ortiz said. “I am looking forward to continuing my work in public service locally in the area of higher education. I wish my colleagues and county government the very best as Pueblo continues to strive for its brightest future. Our work together has just begun.”