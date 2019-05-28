Orphaned mountain lion cubs from Washington find new home at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Three mountain lion cubs that were orphaned in Washington state have found a new home at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Zoo staff said the cubs’ mother died as a result of “a human-wildlife conflict.” The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife worked to find a new home for the six-week-old cubs, who could not survive on their own in the wild.

This is the second litter of orphaned mountain lion cubs that the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has helped rescue. The first litter came from Wyoming in 2006. Three of those lions have died, but one of them, Kaya, still lives at the zoo.

“We’re hoping Kaya, who is blind and aging, will enjoy having company again,” the zoo said in a statement. “We’ll take our time letting Kaya and the cubs have opportunities to interact from a safe distance, and then we’ll follow their lead. It would be ideal if they could live together, because the cubs can learn how to be mountain lions from Kaya.”

The new arrivals, two females and a male, are currently in quarantine at the zoo. They’ll be viewable to guests sometime in the coming weeks.

“Mountain lions are part of our daily lives in Colorado,” the zoo said in a statement. “These cubs will be ambassadors for their wild relatives, helping our guests learn about their species, their unique personalities and behaviors, their contributions to our ecosystem, and how we can live peacefully with them.”