Organization providing free formalwear for service members opens at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Operation Deploy Your Dress is celebrating a grand opening at Fort Carson.

The organization accepts donations of gently-used formalwear, shoes, and accessories. They’re distributed free of charge to military spouses and service members, with no strings attached.

The goal is to make attending military balls more affordable.

The organization was founded in Texas by military spouses, and is run completely by volunteers.

The grand opening is Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at 1045 Wallace Street, Building 5769, on Fort Carson.