Optional free shuttle returns to Garden of the Gods for summer 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The city of Colorado Springs is once again offering an optional shuttle service during busy times at Garden of the Gods this summer.

The free shuttle takes visitors in a loop from the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center to Juniper Way Loop, which connects to a trail to the Central Garden. It also stops at the overflow parking area and at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site.

Visitors can take advantage of the shuttle from May 29-31, June 5-Aug. 21, and Sept. 4-5. It runs from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.

The shuttle was first offered in 2018, and returned in 2019. It was not offered in 2020.