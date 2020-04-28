‘Operation Rolling Thunder’ appreciates Fountain community for staying inside

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain Police and Fire Department is calling it ‘Operation Rolling Thunder.’ It is a public safety parade.

Lines of patrol cars drive through Fountain neighborhoods with their lights and sirens. It’s a way to let the community know how much law enforcement appreciates them for doing their part and staying inside during the pandemic.

Fountain Police Chief Chris Heberer says it’s important to bring some positivity when the community needs it most.

“It was such a great experience,” Chief Chris Heberer said. “We got so much good feedback, so many smiles from kids. The kids are going to love it regardless but I think equally important, parents came out. Yesterday we drove by the senior center and the seniors came out and they were clapping and holding signs and you know I’m not going to lie, I almost teared up a little bit as we drove by.”

Fountain Police Chief said citizens have been so supportive of all our First Responders and we wanted to give back to them in a safe and fun way.

The goal is to hit every neighborhood in Fountain. Starting at 1:00 PM, Monday through Thursday this week, several units from the Public Safety Department will meet at Metcalfe Park, 704 E Ohio Ave, and head to specific neighborhoods within the City of Fountain.