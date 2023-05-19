(MONUMENT, Colo.) — El Paso County and the Town of Monument will co-host a Public Open House for two upcoming roadway projects that will begin this summer.

The El Paso County Highway 105A Project will extend the four-lane section of Highway 105 just east of Jackson Creek Parkway to Lake Woodmoor Drive, and will begin this summer, according to El Paso County.

The project includes widening and reconstruction of that section of Highway 105, new curb and gutter, two retaining walls, intersection improvements, new roundabout at Knollwood Drive/Village Ridge Point intersection, traffic signal replacement at Knollwood Drive, a new underground drainage system, sidewalk connectivity, and a water quality pond.

In addition, Monument Academy will construct new queuing lanes on school property north of Highway 105. The Highway 105 and Jackson Creek intersection will also see improvements, including the addition of a second left turn lane on Highway 105 to southbound Jackson Creek.

For more information about this project, visit the Highway 105A Construction website by clicking here.

The open house to inform the public on this project will be held from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 at Palmer Ridge High School, 19255 Frontage Road in Monument. Organizers ask anyone interested in attending to use the south parking lot and the “Event Entrance” doors.

The open house will also be live streamed virtually starting at 6 p.m. – you must register in advance at online.

The second project to be discussed at the open house is the widening of Jackson Creek Parkway, which is currently in the design phase and will tentatively start construction in early 2024.

This project will expand Jackson Creek Parkway from one lane in each direction to two lanes in each direction from Higby Road north to Highway 105. Also included are drainage improvements, median landscaping, pedestrian and bike pathways, and “Gateway” treatments.