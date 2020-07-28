Online memorial service to be held for Gannon Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An online memorial service will be held next month for Gannon Stauch, the 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy whose remains were found in Florida earlier this year.

The memorial service is set for 10 a.m. Mountain Time on August 14. It’s hosted by Restoration Church in Fountain.

The service can be viewed on the church’s website and Facebook page.

Gannon was reported missing from his home in Colorado Springs in January. His disappearance quickly captured national attention.

On March 2, Gannon’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was arrested on murder charges in connection with his death.

Restoration Church held three services for Gannon the following weekend.

Gannon’s remains were found in Florida later that month.