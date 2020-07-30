One truck driver killed, another seriously injured in eastern Colorado crash

WILD HORSE, Colo. — One truck driver was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 40 in eastern Colorado Wednesday, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened in Cheyenne County about nine miles west of the town of Kit Carson. Troopers said a Volvo truck with trailer was headed westbound when it crossed the center line and hit a Kenworth truck with trailer.

The driver of the Kenworth was killed in the crash. The driver of the Volvo sustained life-threatening injuries.

The drivers’ names have not yet been released.

Highway 40 was closed for about three hours while crews cleaned up the crash.