(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a crash on East Woodmen Road on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) posted about the crash just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, and said the crash happened at the intersection of Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD said one person was taken to the hospital, their condition is unkown.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews investigate the crash scene.