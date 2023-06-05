(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two people have been arrested and two people were taken to the hospital after a fight police say involved 20 people at a soccer field in the evening hours of Sunday, June 4.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday officers were called to the soccer fields at the intersection of Cross Peak View and New Life Drive about an incident involving rocks being thrown, and later learned that a person had been stabbed.

Officers said about 20 people were involved in the fight that started when a referee “red-flagged” a team that upset some spectators when the large fight started. One person was stabbed and suffered non-life-threatening injuries and several people had been hit with rocks, according to police.

CSPD said two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and two people were arrested.