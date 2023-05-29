(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash off North Carefree Circle east of Powers Boulevard on Monday, May 29.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a rollover crash the intersection of North Carefree Circle and Bloomington Street, north of the Cinemark movie theater on Powers.

When officers arrived, they found both cars on scene, and discovered one of the drivers suffered a “serious injury.” CSPD said due to the nature of the crash, the Major Crash Team responded to investigate.

The initial investigation revealed that a car was heading northbound on Bloomington and had the right of way, when a car heading eastbound on Carefree ran a red light. The first car hit the rear passenger side of the second car, causing it to to lose control, hit a curb and then roll over.

CSPD said speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash. No word on any arrests or the condition of the injured driver.