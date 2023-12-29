One seriously injured in Downtown motorcycle crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Northbound Nevada Avenue is closed in Downtown Colorado Springs for a serious motorcycle crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD posted on social media shortly before 4:45 p.m. and said all northbound lanes of North Nevada Avenue were closed at Willamette Avenue due to a “serious traffic accident.”

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Cora Mitchell

CSPD said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved, and that the crash resulted in serious injuries. CSPD expects the road to be closed for several hours, so drivers are asked to avoid the area and plan alternate routes.