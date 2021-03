COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pet cat was killed in a house fire in the Skyway neighborhood of southwestern Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The fire started around 9 a.m. at a home on Skyway Boulevard. Smoke was showing from the front of the home when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a front room. They said they were able to rescue one cat, Tigger, but another cat was killed. No other injuries were reported.