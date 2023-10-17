(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — One person was taken to the hospital in a medical helicopter on Tuesday, Oct. 17 following a crash on I-25 north of Pueblo.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a crash involving multiple cars was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday at mile marker 112, about 14 miles north of Pueblo. The crash reportedly happened in the southbound lanes of I-25.

The southbound right lane was closed for several hours along with one northbound lane.

CSP said at least one person was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and another was taken in a helicopter.

All lanes of I-25 at the crash reopened just before 4 p.m.