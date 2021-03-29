One person sent to hospital after shooting near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting at Memorial Park near downtown Colorado Springs that sent one person to the hospital Monday evening.

Police say the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on the south side of the park, south of Prospect Lake, near Union and Prospect Lake Drive.

According to police, one person was injured and taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The area is still closed while police investigate.

We have a crew headed to the scene. This article will be updated.