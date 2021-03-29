One person sent to hospital after shooting near downtown Colorado Springs

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting at Memorial Park near downtown Colorado Springs that sent one person to the hospital Monday evening.

Police say the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on the south side of the park, south of Prospect Lake, near Union and Prospect Lake Drive.

According to police, one person was injured and taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The area is still closed while police investigate.

We have a crew headed to the scene. This article will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local