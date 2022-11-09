(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said an RV fire Wednesday night, Nov. 9, sent one person to the hospital and damaged nearby cars and a utility pole.

CSFD tweeted about the fire in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Street, west of the Citadel Mall, just after 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire was mostly extinguished, CSFD said, but the fire had partially burned a power pole and crews were waiting on Colorado Springs Utilities to respond.

Courtesy: CSFD

CSFD said one person suffered moderate to severe injuries in the fire and was transported to the hospital. There was also damage to nearby vehicles in the adjoining property.

CSFD said the Hazmat unit was also responding to assess for hazardous fluids. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.