(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person was freed after being trapped inside the wreckage of a car involved in a crash on Highway 24 southeast of Old Colorado City on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) tweeted about the crash just before 5:30 p.m. and said the fire department was responding to help free a person who was trapped.

About 10 minutes later, CSFD tweeted that the person had been freed from the crash and was sent to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries, though the person was listed in stable condition.

All westbound lanes are closed at 8th Street for the crash, CSFD said.

Due to the nature of the crash and closed lanes, heavy traffic backups in the area are likely. CSFD asked travelers to avoid the area if possible.