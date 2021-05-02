One person displaced after duplex fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is displaced after a fire at a Duplex in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m., putting the out fire in about 20 minutes.

This happened on East Rio Grand Street, just south of downtown Coloraod Springs.

CSFD says the fire was an accident and caused by oil left unattended on the stove.

Fire crews say a neighbor saw the fire and ran inside to check on anyone inside.

“He thought that maybe there were kids inside and had gone in to look, so we want to strongly cuation anyone driving by when you see a house fire that we don’t want those other potential rescuers, bystanders to also become victims,” said CSFD Lt. Joey Buttenwieser.

The displaced man was treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation and is said to be okay.