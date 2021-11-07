One person dead after fire breaks out at Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating an apartment fire that killed one person and injured another.

CSFD first reported the fire just before 7:30 Sunday evening at the Enfield Apartments near the intersection of Fillmore St. and Hancock Ave. Officials say the apartment unit has “extensive damage.”

CSFD tells us one person is dead from this fire and another is being treated for smoke inhalation. Their investigators will assist the Colorado Springs Police Major Crimes unit. https://t.co/Rmo66enxrB — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) November 8, 2021

CSFD told FOX21 the fire was contained to one unit.

In addition to the one person who died, another person was treated for smoke inhalation.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 3010 N Hancock Av. Enfield Apts. Engine 2 on scene reporting fire showing from the second floor. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 8, 2021

The investigation has been handed over to the Colorado Springs Police Major Crimes unit. CSFD fire investigators will be assisting.