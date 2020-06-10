One month since Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance, investigators give update

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — It’s been one month since Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in Chaffee County.

Morphew, 49, was reported missing on May 10 after she reportedly went on a bike ride and never returned home. Her family is offering a $200,000 reward for her safe return.

Investigators said on Wednesday, they will be canvassing the community to share information about Morphew’s disappearance and look for new leads in the case. Nearly two dozen members of law enforcement will take part in the effort, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they’ve received about 500 tips through their designated tip line, 719-312-7530. They said over the past month, they have conducted “countless” interviews and done 10 “large-scale searches” throughout the county.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.