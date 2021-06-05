Two killed, two seriously injured in Pueblo crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman is facing charges after a crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others in Pueblo Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Northern and Orman avenues. A woman in an SUV was northbound on Orman Avenue when she ran a red light and hit two motorcycles that were eastbound on Northern Avenue, according to police. Each motorcycle had a rider and a passenger.

One of the victims, 41-year-old Racheal Gallegos of Pueblo, died on the scene. Another victim, 54-year-old Frank Chavez of Pueblo, died at the hospital.

The other two victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Alisha Herrera, was suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local