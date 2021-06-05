Two killed, two seriously injured in Pueblo crash

PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman is facing charges after a crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others in Pueblo Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Northern and Orman avenues. A woman in an SUV was northbound on Orman Avenue when she ran a red light and hit two motorcycles that were eastbound on Northern Avenue, according to police. Each motorcycle had a rider and a passenger.

One of the victims, 41-year-old Racheal Gallegos of Pueblo, died on the scene. Another victim, 54-year-old Frank Chavez of Pueblo, died at the hospital.

The other two victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Alisha Herrera, was suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.