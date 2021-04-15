One killed, three injured in head-on crash on Highway 24

FALCON, Colo. — One person was killed and three others were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 24 between Falcon and Peyton Wednesday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Highway 24 near Curtis Road. Troopers said an Acura CL was eastbound and was trying to pass another eastbound car when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado that was headed westbound.

Troopers said the driver of the Acura died on the scene. The passenger of the Acura and the two people in the Chevrolet were all taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

Highway 24 was closed for about two and a half hours while troopers investigated the crash.