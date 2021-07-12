One killed, one seriously injured in eastern Colorado crash

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Colorado Sunday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 40 just east of Kit Carson in Cheyenne County. A Honda HR-V was headed westbound when it crossed the center line and hit the trailer of a semi-truck that was headed eastbound.

The Honda rolled multiple times, ejecting both people inside, according to state patrol. Troopers said neither victim was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, died on the scene. The passenger, a 26-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours while crews investigated the crash.