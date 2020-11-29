One killed, one seriously injured in Crowley County crash

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. — An Arvada man was killed and a Colorado Springs man was seriously injured in a two-car crash on Highway 96 in Crowley County early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 96 north of Fowler. A Kia Soul was headed eastbound when it went over the center line and collided head-on with a Pontiac Vibe that was headed westbound.

The driver of the Soul, a Colorado Springs man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Troopers said he was wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the Vibe died on the scene. He has been identified as Augustine Regaldo of Arvada. Troopers said he was not wearing his seatbelt.

Troopers said drugs and/or alcohol are considered to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.