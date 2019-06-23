One killed in South Academy Boulevard crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on South Academy Boulevard Saturday night, according to police.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Pace Drive, which is just north of Chelton Road. Police said a Chevrolet Equinox was headed southbound when it hit a mini motorcycle that was headed westbound. The Equinox had a green light, and the motorcycle had a red light, according to police.

The driver of the motorcycle died on the scene. That person’s name has not yet been released.

Police said neither speed nor impairment appears to be a factor in the crash.

This is the 20th traffic-related death in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 23.