One killed in Security house fire

SECURITY, Colo. — One person and two pets were killed in a house fire in Security early Monday morning, according to the Security Fire Department.

The fire started around 2 a.m. at a home on Watson Boulevard near Venetucci Elementary School. Firefighters said it took them a couple of hours to put the fire out.

One person and two pets were found dead inside the home. The person’s name has not yet been released.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

