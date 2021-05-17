One killed in Security house fire

Investigators on the scene of a house fire that killed one person in Security Monday morning. / Sarah Hempelmann – FOX21 News

SECURITY, Colo. — One person was killed in a house fire in Security early Monday morning, according to the Security Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the fire on Cypress Drive around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, flames were moving quickly through the house and roof, according to the fire department. It took about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters said one adult was killed in the fire. That person’s name has not yet been released.

No one else was home at the time.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.