COLORADO SPRINGS — One person has died after a traffic crash at the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hill Drive at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the crash involved a motorcyle and a pickup truck. The involved intersection was closed for several hours while law enforcement responded to the scene.

Police say two people were on the motorcycle, both were taken to the hospital for their injuries. CSPD reported the driver died at the hospital and the passenger is in critical condition.

The occupants of the truck were treated for minor injuries, police say.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team has assumed responsibility for the investigation. They say speed and alcohol are considered potential factors in this crash.

At this time, neither the deceased nor the other people involved in this crash have been identified.