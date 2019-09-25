One killed in eastern Colorado crash

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash in eastern Colorado Tuesday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on Highway 287 in northwestern Prowers County. Troopers said a Hyundai Veloster was headed southbound when it rear-ended a semi that was stopped in the southbound lane, waiting in line to enter a construction zone.

The driver of the Hyundai died on the scene. That person’s name has not been released.

Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. They said drugs and alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash.

The driver of the semi was not injured.