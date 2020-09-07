One killed in crash on I-25 in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was killed in a rollover crash on southbound Interstate 25 in southern Colorado Springs Monday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 6;45 a.m. between South Academy Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway. Troopers said a car rolled over into the median. One person died on the scene.

Southbound Interstate 25 is closed between South Academy Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway while crews investigate the crash. There’s no word on when the interstate will reopen.

