One killed in crash on Highway 83 in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was killed in a three-car crash on Highway 83 in the Flying Horse area of northern Colorado Springs Tuesday, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at Highway 83 and North Gate Boulevard. Troopers said one driver died on the scene. That person’s name has not yet been released.

The second driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The third driver was not seriously injured, according to state patrol. There were no passengers in any of the cars.

Highway 83 is closed in both directions between Flying Horse Club Drive and Old North Gate Road while crews investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.