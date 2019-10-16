One killed in Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was killed in a rollover crash after a police chase in eastern Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 3 a.m., an officer tried to pull an SUV over at the intersection of Murray Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue. The driver refused to stop and sped westbound on Pikes Peak, according to police. The officer did not chase the SUV.

Then, about two minutes later, officers learned about a rollover crash in the front yard of a home a few blocks away on Pikes Peak Avenue. Officers determined the crashed SUV was the same one that had sped away from the traffic stop.

Police said one person was found dead inside the SUV. That person’s name has not yet been released.

Witnesses told police one person had run away from the crash scene. Police are still trying to determine who that person was.

Police are investigating reports that the SUV had been stolen.

