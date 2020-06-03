COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver was killed in a crash in the Briargate area of northern Colorado Springs Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Explorer Drive. A car turned left in front of an oncoming car, resulting in a crash, according to police.

Police said one of the drivers died on the scene.

The intersection of Briargate Parkway and Explorer Drive is closed while police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.