One injured in western Colorado Springs crash

At least one person was injured in a crash on Garden of the Gods Road in western Colorado Springs Thursday morning. / Photo by Mike Duran – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Street racing was a factor in a crash that injured at least one person on Garden of the Gods Road Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Garden of the Gods Road just west of Interstate 25. Two cars were racing on eastbound Garden of the Gods when one of them hit a car that was turning left out of a business parking lot, according to police.

Police said one person in the car that was hit sustained serious injuries. There’s no word on whether anyone else was injured.

Eastbound Garden of the Gods Road is closed at Chestnut Street while crews clean up the crash.