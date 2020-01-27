One injured in fire at Colorado Springs home

One person was injured in a fire at a central Colorado Springs home Monday morning. / Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was injured in a fire at a central Colorado Springs home Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the fire started around 5 a.m. behind a home on Glen Avenue, which is in the area of Interstate 25 and Uintah Street. Initial reports indicated two sheds were on fire and may be starting the home on fire as well.

Police said two people were inside the home during the fire. One was hospitalized for breathing issues, while the other was evaluated on the scene.

CSFD is investigating the cause of the fire.