(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on East Fountain Boulevard on Wednesday, May 3.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) posted about the crash on Twitter just before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, and said one person was trapped in the wrecked car. Moments later, CSFD sent an update that the person was in critical condition.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Dez Rowe

About 15 minutes after CSFD’s initial tweet, the department said the person had been freed from the wreckage and had been taken to the hospital.