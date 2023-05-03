(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on East Fountain Boulevard on Wednesday, May 3.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) posted about the crash on Twitter just before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, and said one person was trapped in the wrecked car. Moments later, CSFD sent an update that the person was in critical condition.
About 15 minutes after CSFD’s initial tweet, the department said the person had been freed from the wreckage and had been taken to the hospital.