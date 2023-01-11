(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person is dead and another seriously injured following a crash that backed up northbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs for hours on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a 2020 Freightliner box truck was travelling northbound on the Interstate near mile post 135, just south of the South Academy exit.

CSP said the truck “suddenly impacted a guardrail,” before veering off the right side of the road. The truck then went airborne, before its front end impacted the ground and the truck overturned onto its side.

The crash caused major backups for upwards of five hours, with I-25 down to one lane heading into rush hour. COtrip was still reflecting the single-lane closure at 4:49 p.m.

CSP said a 44-year-old passenger was killed in the crash. The 41-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.