One dead after small plane crashes on DOC property in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A small plane crashed on Department of Corrections property in Fremont County Sunday afternoon. One person was killed, the DOC confirmed Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred about 1:35 p.m. Sunday near Fremont County Airport.

DOC secured the scene alongside the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

The NTSB says three people were aboard the plane: a flight instructor, a student pilot and a passenger. The agency did not say which person was killed.

The flight was set to depart from and return to Fremont County Airport. The crash occurred at takeoff.

The airplane involved is a Piper PA-28, according to the NTSB.

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name.