One dead after shooting near Monterey Elementary overnight, police investigate

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police found one person dead after getting a report of a shooting in southeast Colorado Springs overnight Sunday.

At around 3 a.m. police got a phonecall of a shooting that happened in the 2100 block of Delta Drive, near Monterey Elementary School. When officers got there, they found an adult man dead on scene.

CSPD is currently investigating this incident. Anyone with information or a witness to this shooting is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you’d like to remain anonymous, please call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.