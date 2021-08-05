One dead after four-car crash on Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person is dead after a four-car crash on Powers Boulevard in eastern Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on southbound Powers Boulevard south of Constitution Avenue. Police said the crash happened after one of the drivers sustained a medical episode.

One of the drivers did not survive the crash, according to police. That person’s name has not yet been released.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigated the crash.