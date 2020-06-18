COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A block of Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs will be closed on Friday nights and Saturdays to allow for on-street dining throughout the summer, the Downtown Partnership announced Thursday.

The program aims to expand outdoor dining downtown, while indoor dining is limited by statewide restrictions to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Downtown Partnership said Tejon Street will be closed between Pikes Peak and Colorado avenues. Pikes Peak and Colorado will remain open to through traffic.

The block will be closed from 4 to 10 p.m. this Saturday as a “soft” launch. Starting June 26 and 27, the block will be closed from 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays.

The partnership said the hours, days, and locations could evolve throughout the summer, depending on diner and restaurant interest.

The following downtown restaurants are participating in the program at launch:

Dining is available by reservation only. Walk-up reservations are accepted, but diners must check in and be seated by a restaurant host.

In the event of inclement weather, restaurants may not be able to guarantee indoor seating.

The Downtown Partnership said in addition to this project, downtown restaurants have gotten permits to add more than 15,000 square feet of outdoor dining space on sidewalks, alleys, and parking lots.