On-ramp metering coming to Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation will soon be activating the on-ramp signals that have been installed on Interstate 25 through Colorado Springs.

The signals are designed to improve traffic flow and provide more gaps for merging traffic. The signals are common in the Denver area, but CDOT said this is the first time they have been used south of Douglas County.

Ramp metering signals on the Nevada Avenue ramp to northbound Interstate 25. / Photo courtesy CDOT

CDOT said the first signal has been tested and will become operational on Monday. That signal is on the northbound on-ramp from South Academy Boulevard.

Eleven other signals have been installed and will be phased in over the next two months, according to CDOT. They are:

Bijou Street to NB I-25

Uintah Street to SB I-25

Uintah Street to NB I-25

Fontanero Street to NB I-25

Fontanero Street to SB I-25

Fillmore Street to SB I-25

Fillmore Street to NB I-25

Garden of the Gods Road to NB I-25

Garden of the Gods Road to SB I-25

South Rockrimmon Boulevard to SB I-25

North Nevada Avenue to NB I-25

Ramp metering signals on the Uintah Street ramp to northbound Interstate 25. / Photo courtesy CDOT

“Without ramp meters in operation, multiple vehicles merge causing drivers on I-25 to slow down or vacate lane in order to allow vehicles to enter,” CDOT said in a statement. “These slower speeds on I-25 and the on-ramp, quickly lead to congestion and stop-and-go conditions. Ramp meters will reduce the traffic congestion by controlling the rate at which vehicles enter I-25 from the on-ramp. This allows vehicles to merge smoothly onto I-25 and reduces the need for vehicles on I-25 to reduce their speed at metered on-ramp locations.”

CDOT said the signals will be triggered by average speeds on I-25, and will use technology to monitor the queue and control the flow of traffic.