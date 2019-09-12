On America’s darkest day firefighters bringing light to the Incline summit

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Firefighters who met their sunset on September 11, 2001, received support Wednesday morning during a Colorado sunrise.

“To reflect upon what happened 18 years ago today,” said Tech Sergent RJ Gerry, Cheyenne Mountain Fire. “We don’t leave out fellow brothers and sisters behind.”

In all of their gear each step is a gesture of gratitude.

“The 343 didn’t give up on us, we are not giving up on them,” Tech Sergent Gerry explained. “[We} try and simulate what they went through.”

On this scarred September day, the light at the summit is healing.

“It’s an honor a privilege,” said TSGT Jerry. “I’m overwhelmed with joy happiness. This is Colorado Springs.”