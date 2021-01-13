Olympic Museum offering free admission for first responders this weekend

Workers hurry to put the finishing touches on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum Friday, July 24, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum is offering free admission to first responders this Saturday and Sunday.

The deal is good for law enforcement, fire services, and emergency medical service providers. First responders can show their ID or badge at the door to take advantage of the deal.

The downtown Colorado Springs museum is providing the complimentary admission “as a show of gratitude and appreciation for keeping our communities safe,” according to the museum.

General admission tickets to the museum range from $14.95 for children to $24.95 for adults. Tickets are usually $19.95 for military members and first responders.