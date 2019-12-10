“Olympic City” sign defaced in protest over De’Von Bailey shooting

Workers remove paint from the Colorado Springs Olympic City USA sign on Interstate 25 at the north end of Colorado Springs Tuesday morning. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The “Olympic City USA” sign that greets drivers entering Colorado Springs has been vandalized with a reference to De’Von Bailey, a teenager who was shot and killed by police last summer.

The Gazette reports red paint was splashed across the sign with the scrawled words “De’Von will not RIP.”

Last month, a grand jury cleared two Colorado Springs police officers in the killing of 19-year-old Bailey, who was shot as he was running away from officers August 3. Officers say they found a gun in Bailey’s pants.

On Saturday, two women protesting Bailey’s killing were arrested for blocking a parade by lying in the street.