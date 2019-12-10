“Olympic City” sign defaced in protest over De’Von Bailey shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The “Olympic City USA” sign that greets drivers entering Colorado Springs has been vandalized with a reference to De’Von Bailey, a teenager who was shot and killed by police last summer.
The Gazette reports red paint was splashed across the sign with the scrawled words “De’Von will not RIP.”
Last month, a grand jury cleared two Colorado Springs police officers in the killing of 19-year-old Bailey, who was shot as he was running away from officers August 3. Officers say they found a gun in Bailey’s pants.
On Saturday, two women protesting Bailey’s killing were arrested for blocking a parade by lying in the street.