Olive Garden serves Labor Day lunch to Colorado Springs firefighters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Across the country and here in Colorado Springs, Olive Garden delivered lunches to first responders on Labor Day.

Here, they chose the Colorado Springs Fire Department. While other people are able to spend time with their families, Olive Garden said they hoped to make it the best situation possible for firefighters spending time with their first responder families.

“Especially from people we know work hard also at different levels, it means a lot to us,” Capt. Stacey Billapando said. “A thank you from somebody that is in public service also, it means a lot to us. And just to give us a great meal. We’re just tickled pink that we got it.”

This is the 18th year Olive Garden has done these lunches at more than 800 locations around the country.