Old Stage Road to undergo maintenance work

Map shows the portion of Old Stage Road that will undergo construction.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — El Paso County crews will be performing maintenance work on Old Stage Road starting Monday.

The work will begin at the end of the paved surface, and proceed southwest for about five miles, to the Old Stage Riding Stables.

The project will involve grading and spot gravel treatment.

The work is expected to take about two weeks. Old Stage Road will be closed intermittently from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday while the work is underway. The closures could cause delays of 45 minutes or more. No detours are available.