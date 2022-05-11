COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado’s second Old Spaghetti Factory will be moving into the Fox & Hound location near South Carefree and Powers that abruptly closed in 2019.

The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department posted on Twitter that permits had been pulled for Colorado Springs’ first Old Spaghetti Factory. The only other location in Colorado is in Westminster.

The Fox & Hound has been sitting vacant for nearly three years, but the building department said renovations are in the works for the building, which is optimally located near most of the east side’s lodging and entertainment.

No word yet on when the new restaurant will open, but just looking through their menu has us ready for it to open sooner rather than later.