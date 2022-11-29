(RYE, Colo.) — The Old San Isabel Fire, which sparked Monday morning, Nov. 28 near Rye, is now at full containment, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

PCSO announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29 that the fire had been declared 100% contained, though smoke may still be visible from the center of the burn area for several days.

PCSO said the fire spread an additional 10 acres overnight, after the last update around 5:30 p.m. Monday which estimated the acreage at 127 acres and lifted the evacuation orders that had previously been in place. The final acreage burned totaled 137 acres.

PCSO said four agencies worked the fire Tuesday morning and achieved 100% containment, including Rye Fire, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Emergency Services Bureau, Pueblo City Fire, and the Transportation Technology Center. All teams were released around 11 a.m. Tuesday, PCSO said.

Rye Fire teams will continue to monitor the burn area throughout the week, and PCSO said the public should not be alarmed if they see smoke and/or flames in the interior of the burn area. A fire line has been safely created around the interior area, which is currently inaccessible to heavy fire equipment due to recent snow and wet conditions.

The public should only call 911 if they see smoke or flames outside the burn area or if they see anything suspicious, PCSO said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.