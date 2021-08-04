Old Dominion Freight Line expands Colorado Springs service center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. –Old Dominion Freight Line announced yesterday that they have opened three different service centers and relocated or expanded three different service centers across the U.S.

Benicia, Ca., Kenosha, Wis., and Phoenixville, Pa. are the brand new service centers while Colorado Springs, Colo., Milford, Conn. and Warren, Ohio locations have been expanded/relocated.

The Colorado Springs location will service the areas south of Denver as it is close to I-95 and is centrally located for many different manufacturers within the region. The facility is approximately 11 acres available for expansion.

Chip Overby, senior vice president of strategic development, said, “Our record-breaking first and second quarters demonstrate that freight demand is at unprecedented levels. We expect the growth to continue as the economy rebounds, so it’s important we continue to invest in capacity.”

